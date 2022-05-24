Fort McHenry Tunnel closes southbound bore after three large trucks crash; one driver still trapped in vehicle

The driver of a vacuum truck is trapped in his vehicle after his truck crashed and became wedged between two other trucks inside the Fort McHenry Tunnel in Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The tunnel’s southbound bore closed after the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. and is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time. Baltimore firefighters and emergency medical services were called to the tunnel after a vacuum truck smashed between a car carrier transporting multiple vehicles and a tractor trailer.

Advertisement

Drivers of the tractor trailer and car carrier exited their vehicles after the collision, and one has taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. The driver of the vacuum truck was still stuck in his vehicle as of 2:30 p.m. Baltimore firefighters have made contact with the driver, whose condition is unknown, said Blair Adams, a spokesman for the Baltimore Fire Department.

The Maryland Transportation Authority advises motorists to avoid using the Fort McHenry Tunnel and instead travel on Interstate 895 or Interstate 695. Both southbound bores of the tunnel are closed while first responders are on the scene. The tunnel’s two northbound bores are open, said Cpl. Brady McCormick, a spokesman for MDTA Police.