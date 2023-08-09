Former leader of Strong City Baltimore indicted on federal COVID fraud, money laundering charges

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A former leader of the nonprofit Strong City Baltimore has been indicted on federal wire fraud and money laundering charges, with federal prosecutors accusing him of fraudulently applying for millions of dollars in coronavirus relief funds.

Reginald Davis, 40, also is accused of mismanaging the money of smaller nonprofits that hired Strong City to oversee their finances, according to his indictment, which was unsealed Wednesday.

Authorities have arrested Davis, who is slated to appear Wednesday afternoon in federal court for his initial appearance, the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

It was not immediately clear whether Davis was being represented by an attorney yet.

In statements included in the news release, U.S. Attorney Erek Barron and Thomas J. Sobocinski, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Baltimore field office, touted Davis’ arrest and indictment as a reflection of their offices’ emphasis on protecting taxpayers and holding accountable those who applied for money under the CARES Act, Congress’ first coronavirus relief package.

“Organizations seeking to better the city of Baltimore entrusted Strong City Baltimore and Reginald Davis to help manage their money,” Sobocinski said. “Davis is accused of exploiting that trust by orchestrating this unscrupulous scheme and misusing federal CARES Act funds to cover up his criminal behavior. "

Davis, who was Strong City’s CEO from April 2021 until his resignation in December 2022, submitted six applications for the nonprofit under the CARES Act’s Paycheck Protection Program, according to his indictment. Federal prosecutors say Strong City got approximately $1.4 million in pandemic relief, and used it for purposes not allowed under the CARES Act.

Prosecutors allege Strong City used some of the money to pay a bank fee, some to close out an agreement with a nonprofit whose finances it managed, and also transferred funds to one of the nonprofits whose finances it managed.

Davis’ indictment follows a tumultuous period for the nonprofit, which has been around for more than 50 years, beginning in 2020 when it came under fire for missing funds.

Concerns from a collection of other philanthropic leaders about Strong City’s management culminated last December with a lawsuit alleging the money unaccounted for actually went to a multi-million dollar vanity project spearheaded by Davis’ predecessor, Karen Stokes.

Under Stokes’ leadership, the nonprofit undertook an ambitious and costly renovation of the A. Hoen & Co. complex, a former lithography plant on East Biddle Street. Commonly referred to as the Hoen building, the 85,000-square-foot facility had been vacant since 1981.

Baltimore sold the building to an LLC controlled by Strong City for $200,000, and fixing it up cost $28 million. The nonprofit financed the renovation with some $15 million in New Markets Tax Credits and federal historic tax credits. The city and state also contributed about $900,000 collectively.

Yet Strong City still needed to raise about $5 million for its project.

Around the same time the nonprofit began relocating to the facility in 2020, groups that relied on Strong City to manage their finances started speaking out. They said Strong City’s accounting was in shambles.

Formerly the Greater Homewood Community Corp., Strong City rebranded to its current name in 2015, rapidly expanding its scope and budget by managing money for about 150 smaller organizations. In return for handling things like payroll, Strong City received a portion of the smaller organizations’ revenue. In response to criticism in 2020, Strong City acknowledged it had failed to keep pace with its rapid growth and blamed antiquated systems.

The groups that sued Strong City at the end of 2022 attribute its accounting woes to the Hoen building renovation project. They accused Stokes and other top officials of diverting funds to cover the growing construction bill.

“As CEO, Stokes masterminded the purchase and renovation of the Hoen building, intending it to be her legacy,” said their complaint, which was filed in Baltimore Circuit Court.

According to the lawsuit, Stokes tried to replace the diverted money with a fundraiser in March 2020 just as the coronavirus pandemic was declared a national emergency, then stepped down when that effort fell short.

“With everyone at home, few funds were raised and Stokes was not able to come up with the funds necessary to cover up her misconduct,” the complaint says.

Online court records show the plaintiffs and defendants are in the process of exchanging documents and other information that could serve as evidence in the case. A trial is currently scheduled to begin next July.

Baltimore Sun reporter Giacomo Bologna contributed to this article.

This article will be updated.