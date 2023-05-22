Former Baltimore Police officer charged with child sex abuse

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Authorities announced on Monday an indictment against a former Baltimore Police officer alleging child sexual abuse.

The officer, Larry Tucker, faces 16 counts of sex offenses involving multiple alleged victims.

Tucker started working for the BPD in July 2000 and retired in December 2022, the department said.

A Baltimore grand jury issued an indictment on May 17 charging the 56-year-old Tucker with nine felony counts of sexual abuse of a minor and two counts each of sexual solicitation of a minor and child pornography. He also faces three conspiracy counts. The crimes are alleged to have occurred from 2011 to 2013, according to the indictment.

“I hope this indictment motivates victims to come forward regardless of how much time has passed or who the perpetrator is. No one is above accountability,” said Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to contact the Maryland State Police at 410-996-7800.