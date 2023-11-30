One killed Thursday morning in West Baltimore shooting, police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

An unidentified male is dead after being found suffering from gunshot wounds Thursday in West Baltimore, according to police.

Baltimore Police said in a news release that officers responded at about 6 a.m. to investigate a person lying on the street at the 2400 block of Talbot Road, which borders the West Forest Park and Windsor Hills neighborhoods.

The male, who police have not identified or released the age of, was unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his body, police said. He died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and ask those with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or anonymously use Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.