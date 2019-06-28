Baltimore Police arrest man in deadly shooting of former Maryland football player

Baltimore Police arrested a 20-year-old man Thursday and charged him with the murder of former Maryland football player David Mackall Jr.

Kalim Satterfield was arrested without incident at 2 p.m. on South Dolfield Road in Northeast Baltimore, police announced Friday. They said Satterfield is charged with murder, assault and gun charges.

He was not immediately listed in online court records. Police did not say what led them to suspect Satterfield or provide any motive for the shooting.

Mackall, 28, was shot and killed last month. The Edmondson graduate played football at the University of Maryland from 2010 to 2011 before finishing his career at the University of Delaware from 2012 to 2013.

On May 29, police found him suffering gunshot wounds to his head and body in the 1900 block of Braddish Avenue in West Baltimore. He died at the hospital.

Mackall spent a semester at Fork Union Military Academy before enrolling at Maryland, where he played for two seasons before transferring to Delaware. He was one of more than a dozen players to leave College Park in the aftermath of Ralph Friedgen’s firing in 2010.

This story will be updated.

Baltimore Sun reporter Don Markus contributed to this article.

