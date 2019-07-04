'Floating' bus stops, bike lane set to debut on busy Harford Road in Northeast Baltimore

A new bicycle lane and “floating” bus stops — raised platforms allowing buses to pick up passengers without pulling out of traffic lanes — are being installed on busy Harford Road in Northeast Baltimore as part of the $400,000 Hamilton Business District Streetscape project this week.

The elevated stops include a ramp from the sidewalk for passengers, and ramps in the bike lane to allow passing bicyclists to ride over the section between the curb and the platform, which is located amid a row of parked cars.

The new platforms and bicycle lane are “the first city project to utilize quick-build treatments that drastically change the character and feel of a Main Street corridor,” said Frank Murphy, Baltimore’s acting transportation director, in a statement.

The money for the project came from special state funding, according to the city transportation department.

“Traffic safety is a top priority for DOT, and we will continue our efforts to implement innovative improvements such as the floating bus stops and painted pedestrian bump-outs to make city streets safer for all users of the transportation system,” Murphy said.

The floating bus stops will eliminate the wait for bus drivers trying to merge back into busy traffic after picking up customers, said Brittany Marshall, a Maryland Transit Administration spokeswoman.

“This in turn helps reduce transit vehicle dwell times and eliminate conflicts between transit vehicles and bikes,” Marshall said in a statement.

The collaboration between the state and city “is an example of our commitment to continuously improve reliability of service and performance throughout Baltimore,” she added.

Jed Weeks, policy director for advocacy group Bikemore, called the project “a huge step forward in how we think about streets in Baltimore” and “an example of DOT doing things right.” He credited City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, whose district includes Hamilton, with supporting the project.

“When buses don’t have to pull over to the curb, it allows them to pick up passengers faster and get back into traffic faster,” Weeks said. “It makes them more reliable.”

Dorsey did not respond to requests for comment, but he posted about the new bus stops on Twitter.

“Baltimore’s first floating bus stop is complete and in action,” Dorsey wrote. “The second is almost complete, and the first bike lanes on Harford Road are looking closer to completion.”

