Two firefighters injured, one hospitalized in West Baltimore Sunday

Taylor DeVille
By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 31, 2021 10:22 AM

Two Baltimore City firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries early Sunday morning after battling a West Baltimore house fire, according to officials.

Fire crews responded to the 2900 block of W. Baltimore St. shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, said fire spokeswoman Blair Adams. There, the firefighter union Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 tweeted a two-story row home collapsed and a mayday was called.

Crews brought the fire under control shortly after 5 a.m., Adams said.

One firefighter was hospitalized for injuries at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. Adams could not immediately provide an update on their condition.

