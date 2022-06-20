Firefighter released from hospital after being injured in Southeast Baltimore vacant home fire Sunday

A firefighter was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a Southeast Baltimore vacant home fire Sunday, according to the Baltimore Fire Department.

The firefighter had been released by Sunday night, said Blair Adams, a spokesperson for the department.

Firefighters were called to 3504 Noble St. in the Baltimore Highlands neighborhood at about 2:45 a.m., Adams said. They found smoke showing from the second floor of a two-story home.

Housing officials issued a vacant building notice for the home in November 2020, citing “fire damage throughout,” according to online records from the city’s Department of Housing and Community Development. An inspector returned last month and issued a citation to the home’s owner for failing to address the problems, records show. Photos showed smoke-stained window holes on the second floor. The front door was boarded up with wood.

There were no reports of people inside the home at the time of Sunday’s fire, Adams said. The fire was deemed under control at about 3:40 a.m.