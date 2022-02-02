‘The hero send-off that they deserve’: Thousands attend funeral of three Baltimore firefighters killed in rowhouse blaze

Officials, members of the public and first responders from around the world arrived in downtown Baltimore for memorial services for the three firefighters killed in the line of duty last week — Lt. Paul Butrim, Kenny Lacayo and Lt. Kelsey Sadler.
All three died Jan. 24, when an abandoned rowhouse aflame in Southwest Baltimore collapsed with them inside. One other firefighter, John McMaster, was hospitalized for several days with injuries he sustained during the blaze, which is among the deadliest for first responders in Baltimore history.
“Today really is about them, and their families and lifting them up and supporting them, giving them the hero send-off that they deserve,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said Wednesday morning.
Hours before the service, a mass of men and women in dress caps and navy blue jackets swelled around the entrance to the Baltimore Convention Center and streamed inside. Fire personnel from around the region traveled to Baltimore to honor their fallen comrades, along with firefighters from Chicago, Detroit, California, Canada and France.
“We thank all of the departments, everyone that has called. The president of the United States called me,” Scott said. “We have the full support of our country and the world right now.”
For the first time in history, all Baltimore City firefighters were out of service Wednesday to attend the funeral, according to a tweet from the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 734, and crews from other parts of the state and Washington, D.C. were filling in.
“I also want to take this opportunity to thank all the organizations outside this city that came in this city in order for all of our members to gather here today and begin the healing process,” Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford said before the service.
Seventy city fire engines and ambulances will join the procession following the funeral, said fire department spokeswoman Blair Adams, which will wind through downtown Baltimore and up Interstate 83 to Timonium’s Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Starting at South Sharp Street downtown and filling West Camden Street, firefighters will form a “sea of blue” and salute the procession.
The loss of Butrim, Lacayo and Sadler marks the first line of duty deaths for the Baltimore City Fire Department since 2014, when Lt. James Bethea died of smoke inhalation after falling through a floor at a vacant rowhouse.
Tuesday, hundreds attended a viewing for Lacayo and Sadler, both members of Engine Company 14. Viewings for Butrim will take place Thursday and Friday at the Schimunek Funeral Home in Bel Air.
Lacayo, a 30-year-old Silver Spring native, joined the Baltimore Fire Department in 2014 as a firefighter and paramedic. Sadler, a 16-year veteran of the department, joined after graduating high school in Harford County. She was 33 years old. Butrim, 37, also a Harford County native, became a Baltimore City firefighter in 2006.
Jeffrey Chaney, a military veteran injured in combat, said Baltimore fire personnel recently helped him when his power scooter died and he had a seizure. Beyond taking him to the hospital, city fire personnel charged his scooter and fed his cat, he said.
”I would never miss this,” Chaney said outside the Convention Center. “This is the epitome of respect. Three people lost at one time for running into a burning building looking for people who might need help.”
The fire, which took place in the 200 block of South Stricker Street, is being investigated by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. A reward for a “person of interest” captured on video near the scene of the blaze before it took place ballooned to $100,000 last week with contributions from the state, localities and firefighters’ unions.
In the wake of the tragedy, the issue of vacant homes has come under renewed scrutiny in Baltimore. There are more than 15,000 in the city, the vast majority of them privately owned, according to city data. The city has long battled to take control of abandoned homes with absent owners via receivership cases, and rehabilitate or demolish them.
Earlier this week, Scott announced a citywide review of efforts to address vacant homes. He said the city is on track to file 500 receivership cases by the end of June, and that recommendations from the review could improve that figure.
“Anything less than our very best attempt at solving the problem would be a discredit to the lives of the brave firefighters we lost last week and the residents we serve day in and day out,” Scott said in a news release.
This article will be updated.