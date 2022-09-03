Baltimore firefighter captain dies after mid-week motorcycle accident

Baltimore City Fire Department Captain Anthony J. Workman died Friday after being critically injured in a motorcycle accident Wednesday.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you that Captain Anthony J. Workman passed away this morning,” Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles R. Ford wrote Friday on Twitter. “He was an outstanding first responder that was a pillar of strength, love, & unity within #BCFD. He represented us well through the Honor Guard & many other ways.”

Advertisement

Workman, 45, served for 16 years. He was taken to Shock Trauma following the accident and remained there until Friday.

Joshua L. Fannon, president of the Local 964 chapter of Baltimore Fire Officers, said in an email Workman was in unstable condition Wednesday. By Wednesday evening, Fannon said, Workman was “stable enough for surgery.”

Advertisement

“He will be missed,” Ford wrote.