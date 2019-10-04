Pierre Gibbons, who attempted to rescue his neighbor from her burning Patterson Park home the night of Sept. 23, is on full life support at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, a family member posted Thursday on Facebook.
“This is not good for his organs being that he has 70% burns to his body because the immune system is needed in so many ways right now,” a son, Jeremiah M. Gibbons, posted. “He is getting the best care he has an entire icu team working all the different options on him now.”
After fire broke out in the unit block of North Rose Street, Pierre, 57, made his way to the basement of a female neighbor’s home where he knew she was and carried her to the first floor. When the smoke became too much, he collapsed.
Pierre has worked as a firefighter and EMT with the department for about four years, department spokesperson Blair Adams said last week.
“All that we can ask for is a prayers and that you play some Johny Cash for Dad,” Jeremiah posted. “He needs God and US now more than ever. He is a fighter.”