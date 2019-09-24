Baltimore man runs into burning Patterson Park home to rescue neighbor, fire officials say

The father of a Baltimore Fire Department EMT ran into a burning home in the Patterson Park neighborhood Monday evening to rescue a neighbor, fire officials said.
The man, who officials have declined to identify, lived across the street from the rowhome in the unit block of North Rose Street where a two-alarm fire broke out late Monday night. He ran into the building to try to find a woman he knew lived inside, department spokeswoman Blair Adams said Tuesday.
Fire crews later pulled the man and woman from the structure and performed CPR on them. The two were taken to an area hospital in critical condition, Adams said.
The man’s son, who Adams declined to identify, has worked as an EMT for the department for about four years, she said.
Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen, who represents the Patterson Park neighborhood, thanked the fire department and man on social media for their efforts.
“In a horrific situation Baltimoreans stepped up,” he said.
The fire was seen raging at 10:40 p.m. and crews remained on the scene until after midnight. Fire was showing in the rear of a dwelling and quickly spread to three adjacent homes, the department tweeted.
The cause of the fire is uncertain.