Baltimore Fire battalion chiefs now have aides under new pilot program

The Baltimore City Fire Department started a pilot program Monday to assign assistants to senior officers in charge of making numerous decisions at fire scenes.

The assistants, called “battalion technicians,” aim to help fire officers handle tasks that could become overwhelming in an emergency, such as January’s Stricker Street fire, during which multiple firefighters became trapped when a vacant house collapsed; three people died.

Over the past 16 years, six department reports have suggested that the department institute such a program, but it was not until the Stricker Street fire and the release of a damning investigative report into the incident that the department moved forward with providing aides to battalion chiefs. The department has six battalions, each led by a chief who acts as the “incident commander” at a fire scene.

The report was publicly released in tandem with the announcement that former Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford resigned after seven years of leading the department. It highlighted the problem of “task saturation” experienced by lone fire commanders who have too many responsibilities during large fires and emergencies. In the panic after the burning rowhouse collapsed on Stricker Street, the battalion chief was overloaded with too much information and missed updates about the rescue mission and ongoing efforts to extinguish the massive blaze.

“The lack of immediate assistance placed the Incident Commander in a compromised position due to missed critical information, observations, and actions. This resulted in the degradation of firefighter safety,” according to the report, which was written by a board requested by Ford. Board members include Baltimore fire officers and fire chiefs from Prince George’s County, Howard County and Washington, D.C.

The board offered 36 categories of recommendations in its report. Giving battalion chiefs dedicated assistants was at the top of the list.

Chief Roman Clark, a spokesperson for the fire department, did not immediately know how long the pilot period is. When the program ends, the department plans to move toward hiring full-time technician positions for each battalion chief, according to a departmental memo. But hiring additional staff will depend “on what the pilot program shows us,” Clark said.

In the meantime, off-duty fire lieutenants and captains will work overtime shifts assisting battalion chiefs with administrative duties and operational tasks, such as “sizing up” a burning building to assess its risks and deciding how to properly extinguish the fire.

“You have more hands, more eyes,” Clark said of the technicians. A technician would respond to a scene at the same time as a battalion chief and also help with accountability reports by keeping count of how many fire personnel are at an incident and the exact jobs they’re performing.