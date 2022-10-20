Four people treated for smoke inhalation Wednesday after fire in East Baltimore vacant

A fire in a two-story vacant home sent four people to the hospital Wednesday, the Baltimore Fire Department said.

Baltimore Fire spokesperson Blair Adams said firefighters responded just after 2 p.m. to a fire in a vacant house in the 600 block of North Streeper Street in McElderry Park in East Baltimore. The fire had reached the basement and both the first and second floors, Adams said.

Advertisement

Although the house where the fire broke out was vacant, a home next door was occupied at the time. Adams said four people inside were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation “as a precaution.” None had life-threatening injuries, she said.

Information about the four individuals’ ages or genders was not available Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

Firefighters placed the fire under control by 3:30 p.m., Adams said.