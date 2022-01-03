Fire breaks out Sunday night at Baltimore detention center; four people taken to hospitals

State and city fire crews responded Sunday night to a fire at the Baltimore detention center at the 500 block of E. Madison St., according to state and city fire officials.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal said in a tweet that the department would investigate the cause and origin of the fire, which started inside the building. Representatives from the Baltimore City Fire Department and the Baltimore City Police Department did not respond to requests for comment. The Maryland State Police declined to comment.
Tweets posted by Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734 said the event started as a mattress fire, forcing the evacuation of as many as 30 inmates due to smoke inhalation and poor ventilation inside the building. Crews from Howard and Anne Arundel counties and the state’s emergency management department joined the response effort, according to the union.
The state fire marshal said the investigation was still “active.”
In a late Sunday evening tweet, the Baltimore Fire Department said it was called to the detention center just before 8 p.m., where a fire had been spotted. Crews “quickly extinguished” the flames, the department said, but the event led to 28 non-life-threatening injuries, and four people were transported to hospitals for treatment.
