Three-alarm fire impacts at least seven houses in South Baltimore’s Westport neighborhood

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm dwelling fire at a residential area in Westport, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

The fire broke out late Thursday morning in the 2200 block of Cedley Street and involves at least seven homes that are either occupied or vacant, the department tweeted.

🔥2ND ALARM FIRE🔥

2200 blk Cedley St 21230#Westport @Westport21230@PhyliciaPorter_#BMORESBravest on scene with showing from *7* 2 story row homes. A 2nd alarm has been called. pic.twitter.com/drSlH53XFP — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) November 10, 2022

Heavy smoke can be seen bellowing out from a two-story rowhouse, according to the Baltimore firefighters union.

“Several homes are deemed unsafe,” the union tweeted, and crews will attack those fires from outside. A three-alarm calls for 110 personnel on 35 units, according to the union.

