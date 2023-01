Three people were injured after a residential fire Wednesday morning in Carrollton Ridge, said Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Roman Clark.

Firefighters responded about 7 a.m. to the 500 block of South Bentalou Street for a fire at a two-story rowhouse. Two people were taken to a hospital, with one in critical condition, he said.

The extent of the damage is being accessed, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Clark said.