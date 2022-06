Baltimore City firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze on the 3600 block of S Hanover Street in Brooklyn early Tuesday. At least five buildings were involved. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore City firefighters have been battling a 3-alarm fire in the Brooklyn neighborhood since early Tuesday morning.

The fire started about 4:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of South Hanover Street, according to Baltimore City Fire.

A total of 5 row homes were on fire, of which 4 were vacant and at least one unit sustained a partial collapse, the department said.

There were no injuries reported.