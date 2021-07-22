54-year-old man transported to hospital in ‘serious condition’ after Northeast Baltimore home catches fire

A 54-year-old man was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after getting trapped in the basement apartment after a fire erupted, officials said.
Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Roman Clark said units were called around 6:30 p.m. to the 6300 block of Eastern Parkway for a fire. When units arrived at the location in the Westfield neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore they found a man trapped in the basement in “serious condition” and CPR was performed.
Mark Flenner, who owns the home that caught fire, identified his 54-year-old younger brother, Kurt Flenner, as the one who was rescued. Flenner said his brother was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. The two are the home’s only occupants.
Firefighters also found smoke in the lower level and attic, Clark said, and six engines and three trucks responded to the blaze that took firefighters about 30 minutes to bring under control. In the process, first responders had to cut a hole in the roof when they saw the smoke emerging.
Clark said the cause of the fire is under investigation.