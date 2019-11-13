A woman’s body was found burned in West Baltimore on Wednesday morning, according to police and fire officials.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was found dead with “major burns to her entire body” in the 1800 block of North Payson St. around 7:45 a.m.., according to Blair Adams, a Fire Department spokeswoman.
"It’s under investigation,” Adams said.
The Police Department dispatched homicide detectives to the scene, but they found no signs of foul play, police said.
A neighbor who lives down the street, who gave only his initials, M.J., said his 14-year-old nephew, who lives with him, saw the woman’s body on his way to school. The teen returned to his uncle’s house rattled by the experience, M.J. said. The two walked to school another way.
The 37-year-old pointed to a charred spot near the front steps of one of the houses, where he said police and medics were tending to the woman when he came back from escorting his nephew to school.
M.J. said he didn’t know what had happened to the woman, and he struggled over how to talk to the teenager about it.
“I didn’t know what to say,” he said. “I was lost for words.”
Lt. Michael D. Jenson, who retired a few days ago as deputy commander chaplain for the Fire Department to run for mayor, reprised his longtime role, knocking on the door of the house Wednesday morning to offer his condolences to the family on behalf of the department.
No one answered the door. He said he would pray for them anyway.
“We all need God,” Jenson said.
He prayed “that He would soften the blow, and comfort the family.”
“God will bring their grief to pass,” Jenson said.