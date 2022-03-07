xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze at fuel facility in Curtis Bay

Christine Condon
By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 07, 2022 7:53 AM

Baltimore firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire at a fuel facility in Curtis Bay on Monday morning, according to the firefighters’ union.

A second alarm was called for the blaze, in the 5200 block of Curtis Avenue, around 7 a.m. A third alarm followed about 20 minutes later, according to the IAFF Local 734 on Twitter.

Fuel has been reported in storm drains, according to a tweet from the union. Firefighters from Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County and BWI Airport Fire & Rescue assisted city firefighters, the tweet said.

This article will be updated.

