Firefighters extinguish generator blaze at Central Booking in Baltimore; no injuries reported

A fire broke out on the roof of the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center in Penn-Fallsway on Thursday afternoon.

The Baltimore Fire Department received reports of a smoking generator on the roof of the facility at 300 E. Madison St. just after 4 p.m. After the fifth floor was placed on lockdown, firefighters had the fire under control with some lingering smoke by 5:30 p.m., Baltimore Fire spokeswoman Blair Adams said.

No injuries were reported. Fire officials are still investigating what caused the generator fire.

In June, a fire broke out at a nearby pretrial detention center on East Madison Street after a maintenance worker used welding tools in a cell. Blazes at the same jail sent four people to hospitals in January after inmates set fires within the building, fire officials said.