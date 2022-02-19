Woman, two children seriously injured from house fire in Northeast Baltimore

A woman is in critical condition and two children are in serious condition at a hospital after Baltimore firefighters rescued them from a house fire Saturday morning in Northeast Baltimore.
Firefighters arrived to flames showing from the top floor of a three-story occupied house in the 4800 block of Beaufort Ave. Firefighters rescued a woman and two children from the Central Park Heights home and transported them to a hospital. The fire was extinguished shortly before 8:30 a.m.
Mayor Brandon Scott and Fire Chief Niles Ford plan to address the media about the fire incident at 1 p.m.