Fiesta Baltimore caps off busy weekend of festivals in Baltimore

It was a busy weekend for festivals in Baltimore City, as the sun shone and temperatures climbed into the 80s. The Fells Point Fun Festival filled Thames Street with live music, crafts and plenty of beer Saturday and Sunday. The Edgar Allan Poe Festival commemorated the 172nd anniversary of the famed writer’s death with two days of books, art and music in Poppleton. The Italian Heritage Festival took over Stiles and Exeter streets in Little Italy Sunday, complete with face painters, balloon artists and even a sausage-eating contest.