Fallen wall injures two people at Fells Point construction site

Two workers were injured after the wall of a Fells Point construction site fell on them Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
One of the people was taken to a hospital with a leg injury and the other had “very minor injuries” in the incident at the construction site in the 2000 block of Aliceanna St., according to Baltimore Fire Chief Niles Ford.
Baltimore Police were called to provide assistance detouring traffic for a “building collapse” at about 2:40 p.m., said detective Chakia Fennoy, a department spokeswoman.
Frank Settleman, president of CCG Residential Construction, the company building apartments at the site, said he did not have details on his workers’ injuries but was working to get more information on their conditions.
“We understand there may have been a couple people injured because of a scaffold situation,” Settleman said. “It’s just a very unfortunate situation.”
He said the exact details of the incident weren’t yet known, but his immediate focus is on making sure his workers are OK.
“We’re just trying to figure out what happened,” he said.