Man dies, two injured in South Baltimore crash

Baltimore police say a man died and two others were injured after he crashed his vehicle in South Baltimore Sunday.
The department wrote in a news release that just after midnight, a man was driving his Subaru Impreza in the area of the 6500 block of Fort Smallwood Road when he lost control of the car and crashed into the median.
The driver was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, the department wrote. He was not identified by the department.
Two passengers who were in the vehicle were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The department is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2606.