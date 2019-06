A man was fatally shot Thursday night near Pimlico Race Course in Northwest Baltimore.

Police said they found the man shortly before 9:30 p.m. shot multiple times in the 3100 block of Belvedere Ave. He died at the hospital, police said. Officers did not immediately provide additional information.

Anyone with information can call police, 410-396-2100.

