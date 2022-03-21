Pedestrian killed in car crash on I-395 south in Baltimore

A pedestrian was killed in a car crash on Interstate 395 south Monday morning, reportedly after walking in the road, police said.

At about 6:15 a.m., the Maryland Transportation Authority Police began receiving reports that an individual was walking on the highway near Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium, which leads cars out of Baltimore and toward the ramps to I-95, said Sgt. Brady McCormick, spokesman for the department.

Advertisement

As officers were responding to those calls, they began receiving calls about a multi-vehicle crash involving that pedestrian, McCormick said.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, said Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams.

Advertisement

The MDTA’s collision reconstruction unit was on the scene investigating the incident Monday morning, McCormick said. All the lanes on I-395 south had reopened by about 9:45 a.m., according to a tweet from MDTA.