Baltimore police respond to fatal crash on I-83, traffic shut down from Cold Spring Lane

Baltimore police said Tuesday that at least one person has died in a crash on Interstate 83.
The department wrote on Twitter at 11:04 a.m. that I-83 has been shut down from the Cold Spring Lane exit following a fatal crash.
Police did not provide any more information about the crash, only advising people to take an alternate route away from I-83.
Photos on social media that appear to depict the crash show at least one large truck resting on its side after having crashed into the median barrier, with its side partially on fire.
