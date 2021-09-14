One person dead after fire at a Latrobe Homes apartment in Baltimore

One person was found dead in an apartment in Baltimore’s Latrobe Homes public housing complex after a fire there early Tuesday morning.
Shortly after 5:30 a.m., firefighters were called to 823 Abbott Court in the city’s Oldtown neighborhood, where they found heavy fire and smoke showing from a first floor apartment, said Baltimore City Fire department spokesman Chief Roman Clark.
“It was extinguished very quickly — in a matter of minutes,” he said.
When firefighters searched the apartment, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene, Clark said. Firefighters did not discover anyone else inside the apartment.
The fire did not extend to any other apartments, Clark said, although deep black scorch marks scarred the facade two stories above the corner unit that burned Tuesday, damaging windows above the home. No other individuals were reported injured, Clark said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Clark said, and investigators were on the scene Tuesday.
This story may be updated.