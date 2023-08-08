Man pulled from fire in vacant Carrollton Ridge rowhouse dies from injuries

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A man who was pulled from a fire in a vacant rowhouse Saturday afternoon later died from his injuries.

Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said firefighters responded to a vacant home in the 2100 block of Ramsay Street in Southwest Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge neighborhood around 2 p.m. Saturday after neighbors warned dispatchers of a man in a wheelchair inside a burning home.

“Firefighters inside attacking the fire and performing search-and-rescue operations located the adult male victim unconscious and unresponsive. Turns out, he was in cardiac arrest,” Cartwright said.

Cartwright said paramedics transported the man to a local hospital, where he died early Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The first firefighters to respond quickly upgraded the scene to a three-alarm fire to call for more fire engines, as three other rowhouses were also damaged.

“They were met with heavy fire conditions in the rear of that location, which was a two-story brick, vacant dwelling,” Cartwright said. “[Firefighters] went to the rear to initiate an interior attack on the fire, and the fire got a little bit more intense, so the incident commander requested a second alarm and subsequently a third alarm.”

Cartwright said he could not confirm the victim used a wheelchair. In May, a 54-year-old man who used a wheelchair died in a house fire in Pasadena, and an 82-year-old man in Dundalk died in a fire caused by an electrical failure in his mobility chair.

A Baltimore Sun analysis from last year shows the highest concentration of vacant fires over the last five years in Southwest and West Baltimore, particularly in Carrollton Ridge and Sandtown-Winchester.