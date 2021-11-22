xml:space="preserve">
East Baltimore house fire kills three people and injures six, including five children, officials say

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 22, 2021 7:14 AM

Three people were killed and six others, including five children, were injured in a house fire in East Baltimore, fire officials said Monday.

The Baltimore City Fire Department said in a tweet just before 6 a.m. that firefighters were working to extinguish flames in the 1500 block of N Patterson Park Ave. in the Broadway East neighborhood.

Five children and one adult were taken to area hospitals. Fire officials did not provide their condition or identify the three people who were killed.

The home that caught fire had working smoke alarms, the department said.

This article will be updated.

