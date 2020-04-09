West Baltimore row home fire kills one person, injures firefighter

One person is dead and a firefighter injured following a West Baltimore rowhome fire Thursday evening, officials said.
Firefighters were called to the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood around 5 p.m. after someone reported people were trapped inside a home on fire, Baltimore City Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said.
When officers arrived on scene in the 1800 block of Presbury St., Adams said fire was showing from the second floor of a row home.
As firefighters battled the blaze, one sustained non-life threatening injuries, Adams said, and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. After extinguishing the fire, first responders found a body on the second floor in the back of the home.
Adams said it’s unclear the gender of the person and that the fire is under investigation.