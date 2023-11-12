Woman dies Thursday after being struck by car in Northwest Baltimore

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 62-year-old woman died Thursday after a crash earlier this month in the Arlington neighborhood, according to Baltimore Police.

The woman, who was struck Nov. 3 on the 3800 block of West Belvedere Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, died at Sinai Hospital. Police did not immediately release her identity.

Police say she was struck that evening while darting across the street to catch her dog, which had gotten loose.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, police said.

Those with information on the crash are asked to call 410-396-2606 or dial 911.