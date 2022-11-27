Two dead in single car crash on Northern Parkway in Northwest Baltimore

Two passengers were killed in a car crash in Northwest Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, police said.

A 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman riding in a 2008 Nissan died after the car collided with a median in the 2900 block of West Northern Parkway, Baltimore Police said in a news release.

The fatal crash was reported at about 3:20 p.m., Baltimore Police spokesperson Det. Donny Moses said.

The Nissan was traveling westbound on West Northern Parkway in Mount Washington when the driver lost control of the vehicle, hitting the median strip and causing the car to flip over multiple times, police said. Only one car was involved in the collision.

Firefighters pronounced two passengers dead at the scene. Information on the condition of the driver was not available Sunday afternoon.

The Baltimore Police Crash Team is investigating the incident.