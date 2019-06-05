Chesapeake Conservancy rescues fallen falcon in Baltimore

A falcon was rescued Wednesday after it was found fallen from its nest on the Transamerica building in Baltimore.

The Chesapeake Conservancy, with aid from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, rescued the peregrine falcon eyas, or a young peregrine falcon, after it was found on the ground level of the building.

The bird was not hurt, but spokeswoman Jody Couser said it is fairly common that young peregrine falcons leave their nest — called a scrape — without the ability to fly.

Typically, the falcons make their nests on the side of mountains, but Couser said a family of the birds were able to recreate a similar environment at the tall Transamerica building.

Couser said only 40% to 50% of peregrine falcons make it to adulthood, with many dying as a result of trying to leave the nest without the ability to fly.

“This is not uncommon. … We go through it pretty much every year,” she said.

The organization was able to make the rescue with the aid of with a former employee who works at the nearby Pride of Baltimore II and captured the bird inside a box.

Couser said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will examine the bird to make sure it was not injured and come up with a plan alongside the Chesapeake Conservancy to reintroduce the falcon to its nest.

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC