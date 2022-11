Dozens of Baltimore firefighters at the scene of an explosion in Pigtown as water is sprayed on a collapsed house at 1123 Bayard Street. (Lilly Price)

Baltimore firefighters are battling a blaze after an explosion in a Pigtown home Tuesday injured three people, officials said.

One person is critically injured and two are seriously injured, the Baltimore Fire Department said in a tweet.

The explosion occurred Tuesday afternoon in a row of homes in the 1100 block of Bayard Street in Washington Village/Pigtown, across from Carroll Park.