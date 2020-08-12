Baltimore gas explosion: With all occupants accounted for, cleanup and investigation of deadly blast continues

With all the occupants accounted for, city contractors used an excavator and roll-away trucks to clear the wreckage of the deadly gas explosion from Labyrinth Road in Northwest Baltimore on Wednesday, while BGE crews climbed down below the street to inspect neighborhood’s utility equipment.
The blast on Monday leveled three houses, killing 20-year-old Morgan State student Joseph Graham and a woman whose name has not yet been released. It also injured seven others, five of whom were in critical condition, Fire Department officials said.
The neighborhood street near Reisterstown Road was mostly unobstructed by mid-morning. But a mess of bent doors, punctured mattresses, and broken windows, crumbled bricks, plywood and air-conditioner units remained where the houses previously stood and in the neighboring yards.
The Baltimore Fire Department has not yet released any of the victims’ or survivors’ names or ages.
The cause of the blast is under investigation. Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. said it found no leaks in the neighborhood’s gas lines, but tracing such leaks can be a difficult task. The utility’s crews are inspecting gas mains, service pipes and gas meters, as well as customer-owned appliances and piping in the area.
Electricity has been restored to neighbors’ houses, and BGE planned to wrap up most of its initial work on the scene Wednesday, spokesman Aaron Koos said.
“We have crews on site to help with restoring gas service to customers along the section of main that was temporarily taken out of service as a safety precaution and inspections,” Koos said in an email.
“For those customers, we’re working with the City, which will inspect the properties for any potential structural damage. BGE will then also do a check of the gas equipment and if everything is cleared, we’ll restore gas service.”
Any damaged gas lines or customer-owned equipment will be flagged for repairs, Koos said.
After the clean-up is complete, BGE will isolate the gas service pipes leading to the three demolished houses and a fourth that was condemned due to extensive damage, “so they are no longer connected to the main,” he said.
The blast sent a shower of bricks and debris everywhere, shattered the windows of houses across the street and displaced 30 people from their homes in the neighborhood. Neighbors rescued one woman who was buried under the wreckage after her house collapsed.
All of the people who were inside the homes at the time of the explosion have been accounted for, according to City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, who represents the area and has come to the scene to lend assistance each day.
Schleifer said he also did not have any information on the victims or survivors.
“Today, we’re working on the cleanup phase,” Schleifer said. “An excavator’s going to be putting all the debris from the house and from the surrounding houses that also have debris, and we’re rolling it out so we can clean up the site today and try to start the rebuilding and the healing process.”
In a tweet, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young warned those affected by the catastrophe to beware of “predatory insurance fraud and contractors targeting residents in distress.”
“Do you think that you or one of your neighbors might be the target of insurance fraud?” said a flyer attached as an image to the mayor’s tweet. “Please contact the Maryland Insurance Administration’s Insurance Fraud Division at 1-800-846-4069.”