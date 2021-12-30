Explosion reported at CSX facility in Curtis Bay, no known injuries, Baltimore police and fire departments say

An explosion was reported at a CSX facility in South Baltimore Thursday, according to city police and fire department officials.
Firefighters were called to 1910 Benhill Ave. in Curtis Bay where an explosion occurred at the CSX Coal Plant Building, police spokeswoman Det. Chakia Fennoy said. Residents across the city reported on Twitter that the blast could be felt miles away.
No injuries were reported and no contractors were inside at the time of the explosion, fire department spokeswoman Blair Adams said.
Firefighters were on the scene monitoring for collapse, Adams said. The explosion resulted from the transport of coal, she said.
The coal was on a conveyor belt at the facility where coal dust buildup resulted in an explosion, Adams said. “There’s no impact or risk to the community,” Adams said.
This story will be updated.