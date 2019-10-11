Two houses caught fire Thursday evening following a possible gas explosion in West Baltimore.
Fire crews responded around 11 p.m. to the 1800 block of N. Monroe St. in the Easterwood neighborhood for a report of an explosion, department spokeswoman Blair Adams said.
“There were some neighbors who described the explosion being so intense that they felt their entire house shake,” Adams said.
When crews arrived, they found a vacant house fulling engulfed in flames. An adjacent home also was damaged by the fire. No one was home at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported, Adams said.
Officials believe the fire began with a gas explosion and the cause is under investigation, she said.
“We were extremely fortunate,” she said.