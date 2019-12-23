Like most Balinese, he’s an observer of the Hindu faith, a belief system whose major religious holidays he said differ from those of western Christianity, including a decidedly somber one. One observance in his part of the world is Nyepi, a day in March on which Balinese are expected to remain silent, stay indoors, refrain from working, eating or even turning on lights, all in order to detach themselves from the ordinary bustle of daily life.