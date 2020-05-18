Study: providing lawyers for Baltimore tenants to fight eviction can save city and state money

Housing activists called on the city to provide tenants facing eviction with free lawyers, which a study they released Monday says could save tens of millions of dollars spent when renters are left homeless or otherwise needing government assistance.
The study, funded by the Abell Foundation, estimates it would cost $5.7 million to provide about 7,000 tenants with representation. But it would save more than six times that, or $35.6 million in housing, health, education and other assistance that the city and state spend helping those who have been evicted.
While Baltimore imposed a moratorium on evictions during the state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, advocates fear what will happen when that is lifted.
“We anticipate a significant surge of eviction filings,” said Matt Hill, an attorney with the Public Justice Center.
Already, he said, landlords are filing double the usual notices of delinquent rent payments with many people out of work because of shutdown orders. Some tenants are likely to not have jobs to return to even when those are lifted.
The study was done by Stout Risius Ross, a consulting firm that has produced similar reports for other cities that have enacted “right to counsel” laws for tenants facing eviction.
The study found 96% of landlords had lawyers to argue their cases in rent court, while only 1% of tenants had representation.
“This is really about balancing the power,” Hill said.
While Baltimore has about 125,000 rental units, landlords file to seek about 140,000 evictions each year, according to the study. It attributes that to the relatively low cost of filing to evict, leading to landlords to use it as a way of collecting rent. About 84% of eviction filings came after renters missed just one month’s payment, Stout’s analysis found.
About 6,500 renters are ultimately evicted every year. While the vast majority of filings do not lead to an eviction, there are costs nonetheless — landlords may repeatedly file eviction actions against tenants and stack late fees on top of the past-due rent, further burdening those already struggling to pay.
The lack of enough affordable housing has become a problem in much of the country in recent years as wages have not kept up with rising rents, the study said.
In Baltimore, the problem is particularly critical. A Johns Hopkins University researcher has found more than half of city renters spend more than 30% of their income on housing. A third of renters spend half their income on housing.
Tenants tend to fare badly in rent court, a year-long Baltimore Sun investigation published in 2017 found. Judges routinely ruled in favor of landlords even when housing inspectors verified that tenants were living in unsafe conditions, such as rodent infestations and poisonous lead from old paint. The investigation found that when tenants paid rent in escrow accounts to compel property owners to make repairs, judges still awarded 89% of the funds to landlords.
Cities that have started providing tenants with lawyers are seeing eviction rates drop, Hill said. New York, for example, saw greater drops in evictions in the areas where the program was implemented compared to others, Hill said.
Avoiding eviction means avoiding the cascade of problems that stem from losing housing, advocates say.
Tenants may miss work and lose jobs, and children become truant when their families leave their neighborhoods, the study said, and credit scores may be downgraded, leading to even more difficulty finding a new place to live.
Preventing an eviction can save on costs related to operating homeless shelters and transitional housing, providing health care, transportation and other services to suddenly displaced tenants and even the foster care that sometimes results if children have to be removed from their parents, the study said.
Democratic Mayor Bernard “C.” Jack Young announced last week he would use $13 million in coronavirus relief funds to help tenants with paying their rents. Additionally, the City Council passed a measure preventing rent increases and late fees during, and for three months after, the state of emergency is lifted.
Hill applauded those measures, but said they likely won’t be enough on their own given how many people have lost work during the shutdown, and uncertainty over when or even if they’ll return to their jobs.
Activists are meeting with City Council members and state legislators to generate support for their proposal.
While city and state officials have been cutting budgets and warning of plummeting revenues because of the shutdown, Hill said the estimated cost of providing free legal counsel is minimal compared to its benefits down the road.
“The city’s budget and economy will recover,” he said. “In the long term, this will save money.”