In addition to her successful career with newspapers, Ifill was co-anchor and co-managing editor of PBS’ “NewsHour” program. She also was moderator and managing editor of the network’s Friday night political roundtable “Washington Week.” While working for PBS she moderated the vice presidential debates in 2004 and 2008. She became the first African American woman to co-anchor a national newscast and serve as a solo anchor of a weekly national public affairs show.