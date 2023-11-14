Judge sentences former Baltimore Police sergeant to six months of home detention for misconduct in office

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A former Baltimore Police sergeant who in May pleaded guilty to misconduct in office will avoid a prison sentence.

Ethan Newberg was accused by prosecutors of a series of unjustified arrests in 2018 and 2019, in which the former Southwestern District sergeant would detain bystanders, often those who criticized his police actions or attempted to record him. His actions were derided publicly when he was first criminally charged in 2021 by the then-police commissioner as “not just wrong, but deeply disturbing and illegal.”

Advertisement

On Tuesday, nearly four years after a grand jury issued a superseding indictment with 32 additional charges, Baltimore Circuit Judge Robert Taylor sentenced Newberg to six months of home detention, followed by two years’ supervised probation.

Taylor told Newberg that the interactions highlighted by prosecutors were an example of why it is difficult to seat a jury in Baltimore — so many residents have had negative encounters with police officers, or know loved ones who have. The short-term “relief” that similar actions might provide police, Taylor said, has long-term ramifications for the rest of the criminal justice system.

Advertisement

That kind of conduct, Taylor continued, makes policing harder for fellow officers and sows “contempt” of the system.

Earlier this year, two of the people in the nine interactions that comprised the criminal charges received a settlement totaling $575,000 to resolve their claims of unjustified arrests.

Both men made comments about how Newberg was detaining others, leading to their own detention.

[ ‘Take your charge like a man’: Baltimore police video shows takedown of bystander that led to officer’s arrest ]

Neither spoke in Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, but a third victim of Newberg’s conduct did. That man told the judge that his encounter with Newberg took a toll on his mental wellbeing and has heightened his awareness of the “potential bias” of law enforcement officers.

Prosecutors requested Taylor sentence Newberg to 36 months of incarceration, while defense attorney Joe Murtha asked for no jail time.

Assistant State’s Attorney Steve Trostle said that Newberg was requesting “leniency” and “mercy” despite showing neither toward residents he policed in Baltimore. Trostle referenced what he called a “catchphrase” of Newberg’s: “Take your charge.”

“He needs to take his charge,” Trostle said, “and the appropriate sentence that goes with it.”

On Tuesday, Newberg addressed the court and said he was “sorry” to the “individuals involved in this matter” for “not having more patience.” He said he should have ignored their words “instead of reacting to them.”

Advertisement

“I believe if I didn’t react to words directed at myself and my officers, I would not be standing as a [defendant] in this courtroom,” Newberg said. “So, for that, I am sorry.”

He then lamented his 25 years in the Baltimore Police Department were now “defined by a handful of videos,” rather than guns or drugs he’d taken off the streets, lives he said he’d saved or his 10 years as a child abuse investigator.

Newberg also linked his criminal case to officers’ current actions in Baltimore, saying that officers are “not being proactive against crime” because they didn’t want a wrong decision to land them in legal trouble.

He added that he didn’t agree with incarceration for his offense, saying: “I believe jails are for those who are a danger to the community.”

This story will be updated.