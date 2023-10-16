Baltimore envisions year-round options after finding summer success by giving teens something to do before curfew

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Louder than anything at The Dome — louder than the squeaks of the sneakers on the blacktop and the rhythm of the basketball hitting the floor and the cheers from the crowds — is the pride emanating from the players on the court.

Teenagers from across the city channel legendary NBA players who played on the same East Baltimore court years ago and dream of following in their footsteps. Midnight summer basketball at Madison Square Recreation Center’s covered outdoor court — known as The Dome — is a chance for young people to show out, but also gives them a place to just be, something much needed as the number of young shooting victims surged.

The series of games hosted by Baltimore’s Recreation and Parks department was part of new and returning programming the city marketed to teens in conjunction with renewed enforcement of its long-standing youth curfew. The city said the more than a dozen events on weekend nights, which also included pool and dance parties with free food and movie nights, drew more than 4,000 attendees, not including basketball spectators. About 34,000 15-to-19-year-olds call Baltimore home, according to U.S. census estimates.

That engagement, general compliance with the curfew and a decrease in youth homicides compared with last summer — nonfatal shootings, however, were up — have officials declaring the events a success and planning to bring them back next year.

For 17-year-old Bobby Montgomery of Northeast Baltimore, midnight basketball, which ran from 6 to midnight on several Friday and Saturday nights, made the moment the sun went down a magic one.

“You wanna stay safe in Baltimore City,” said Montgomery, who attends Mt. Zion Preparatory Academy in Prince George’s County. “So I mean, we just bring the community together to like settle down, watch good basketball and stay out of trouble.”

Team Unorthodox’s Bobby Montgomery attempts a layup against Bentalou defender Keion Stubbs as Joewell Johnson looks on during a basketball game at The Dome in August. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Baltimore leaders have emphasized the complementary roles of the curfew and programming in reducing gun violence among teenagers.

“We cannot continue to tell youth what they can’t do without creating spaces and places for them to go,” Noell Lugay, chief of policy and partnerships in the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success, which curated the summer events, along with other organizations.

Wristbands distributed to attendees on their way out of many activities signified to monitoring officials and bus drivers that teens could be out after curfew. Those out without a reason faced being driven home by curfew transportation teams, according to the mayor’s office, which said no one was taken to a Youth Connection Center.

Baltimore’s curfew says no children should be out overnight through 6 a.m. year-round. For teens under 14, it begins at 6 p.m. For teens 14 to 17, the start time varies.

While the city reached thousands of young people through its events and curfew enforcement, dozens were still victims of violence. From Memorial Day to Labor Day this year, one person under 18, a 16-year-old boy, was killed Aug. 14. In the same time period last year, six children were killed. Nonfatal shootings, however, were up 40%, according to the Baltimore Public Safety Accountability Dashboard. Of the 38 people under 18 injured by gunfire this summer, at least of 20 were shot during curfew hours, including 15 shot at the Brooklyn Day block party July 2.

Asked their favorite summer activity as part of the registration for some of the city’s events, teenagers conveyed the simple joys of youth, and, from at least one respondent, how Baltimore’s crime can complicate them.

“Swim, play football, go to camp, ride my bike, play the game.”

“Go to parties without worrying too much about safety as far as gun violence. Spend time with my friends and cousins.”

Registrants came from across the city — from Benjamin Franklin High School in Curtis Bay to Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School in Ednor Gardens-Lakeside.

Assata Makonnen, a 17-year-old who attends Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, said she appreciated having a safe space to connect with peers at the pool party at Druid Hill Park.

“It was the first time I’ve ever gone to an event like that … and it was just nice to be around other people my age in an environment that wasn’t school,” Makonnen said.

“We were allowed more to just kind of mingle and be ourselves.”

For Kristina Gilchrist, director of communications and engagement for the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success, seeing so many teenagers engage in pure play made her proud.

“It was just a beautiful thing to see a 17-year-old get excited over Jenga or Connect 4,” Gilchrist said.

“We think young people are too cool to do certain things, when really, we just have to provide — they don’t really know what they don’t know. They don’t really know what they like. And sometimes you just have to try different things to see how they respond to it.”

Her office is seeking to apply lessons from this summer while exploring options for a permanent space where teenagers feel safe and want to hang out.

A city-funded visit to Detroit in the spring left Gilchrist and her colleague Lugay with some ideas. There, they toured the Monroe Street Midway, a seasonal public space nicknamed “Detroit’s playground” that offers roller skating, mini golf, and basketball and pickleball courts, largely for free.

“You think of this huge space that transforms from a skating rink to a basketball court; they have a lawn space for people to come enjoy music on their lunch breaks,” Gilchrist said. “They have so many different things that are going on at the same time, but the process of it, the logistics of it don’t seem complicated.”

There have been no formal steps toward a Baltimore version. Gilchrist knows accessibility matters in a city where almost 1 in 4 households lack access to a vehicle and whose public transportation system wasn’t designed for teens. Shuttling attendees to events on city school buses and distributing Uber vouchers are ways the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success has addressed this previously.

Wherever and however programming is offered, adults who work with Baltimore teens for any amount of time are aware of the human cost of not providing alternatives.

“There’s so many kids that got swallowed up by Baltimore City,” said Harold Spell, known as Coach Geddy to the kids he coaches at The Dome at Madison.

It’s hard for the 47-year-old not to choke up, looking out at the same court he ran up and down as a kid, watching his son run up and down with friends that Spell has coached since they were all in elementary school.

“To actually be a part of having the kids do something like this — because if they not here, you can imagine what they could be up to, in Baltimore,” Spell said.

“I feel like it saves lives. I really do.”