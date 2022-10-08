Despite talks with city officials, part of homeless encampment to stay put on site of Baltimore’s Farmers Market

Homeless activists blocked off a portion of Saratoga Street at the intersection of North Gay Street under I-83 Thursday afternoon after receiving a notice that their belongings would be removed Friday. (Cassidy Jensen/Baltimore Sun)

More than a dozen people who are living in a homeless encampment at the site of Baltimore’s Farmers Market have decided to stay put despite a recent agreement with the city to move in time for the Sunday event.

“It’s kind of unpredictable” what’s going to happen next for these folks, advocate Christina Flowers said Saturday afternoon. Encampment residents had agreed after talks with city officials on Friday that they would temporarily move across the street to a vacant, private parking lot.

They were supposed to vacate by Saturday afternoon, and some at the encampment had opted for shelters by that time. The remaining residents, about 14 people, shifted their living space closer to one end, making room for Sunday’s market. They also set up metal barriers to divide their area.

Baltimore City officials came about noon, escorted by police, and shut off the power, said Flowers, founder of Belvedere Real Care Providers Network.

The city will clear items from the vicinity Saturday night, said Monica M. Lewis, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office.

“Representatives from the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services (MOHS) continue to do outreach with individuals who are demonstrating at the site. As always, the city is committed to providing services and support to those in need and we are also committed to ensuring that those people who have permits to vend at the Farmers Market as well as those who look forward to shopping there each week can do so safely,” Lewis said in a statement late Saturday afternoon.

“We will be clearing items from the vicinity this evening and in the morning to make sure that the Farmers Market goes on as scheduled tomorrow,” she said.

Part of the homeless encampment at the site of Baltimore’s Farmers’ Market is staying put despite talks with city officials. pic.twitter.com/F2zhW0PZRe — N G A N • H O (@howdyhongan) October 8, 2022

Homeless individuals, who have been camped under the Interstate 83 overpass at Saratoga and North Gay streets, have been protesting the city’s plans to remove their encampment. The tent encampment overlaps with the popular farmers market.

“At this point, they’ve made the decision to stay. This is their makeshift shelter,” Flowers said.. “These individuals are standing their grounds, and I’m proud of them.”

Flowers, who isn’t homeless but has her own tent at the encampment, says she stays there to “makeshift manage” and to support the people there. She hopes the city won’t show up with police to arrest residents.

“We can’t stand together for anything as a people,” she said. “That’s why I’m proud of them even if it’s for a bridge. They’re standing for something.”

This story may be updated.