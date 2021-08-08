Baltimore megachurch Empowerment Temple removes senior pastor over what board calls mismanaged financials

The board of Baltimore’s Empowerment Temple, which boasts more than 4,000 members, voted last week to oust Pastor GJ Barnes III, alleging that he mismanaged the church’s financial affairs.
Empowerment spokesperson Daniel Gibson said Barnes, who took the helm in February 2019, failed this year to complete an annual financial audit required by the church’s mortgage lender, which could have placed Empowerment in danger of foreclosure. Last year, the audit was submitted late, Gibson said, leading to fines for the church.
Barnes declined to comment for this article.
Gibson said an African Methodist Episcopal leader approached Barnes and suggested he leave the parish, offering to place him at a different church. But Barnes refused and stated he intended to start his own church, Gibson said. Doing so without approval from AME leaders is a violation of the church’s doctrine, Gibson added.
As a result, the majority of the board on Wednesday voted to oust Barnes, Gibson said.
“Empowerment Temple solicits prayers during this time of transition,” read a statement from Empowerment Temple leadership. “The current and previous leadership have reached a fork in the road where it is best that we separate. We look forward to new leadership where we can continue to serve the community.”
After his removal, church officials said Barnes locked them out of Empowerment’s online donation platform, its social media pages, its website and other accounts. They said Barnes transformed the church’s Facebook page, which had nearly 1,000 followers, into a personal page. There, he advertised a “town hall” he is holding to answer questions from community members at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Next Act Cinema in Pikesville.
“This week has been a shocking week,” Barnes said sitting beside his wife in a video posted on the page. “We just want to take an opportunity to come and share with you, first and foremost, our gratefulness for the countless calls and support that we’ve received from you and people all over the world.”
Junetta Barnes said in the video: “We would love to have you come out so that the truth is told.”
Barnes also posted his own sermon to Empowerment’s page Sunday. A video of the service that took place at the temple off Reisterstown Road in Northwest Baltimore did not appear on that page.
Church officials created a new Facebook page Saturday and posted that their previous page had been “compromised.” They are asking members to donate in person or via mail, rather than online, while they evaluate their next steps.
Barnes was a dynamic pastor who led the church through adjustments necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, livestreaming services from a boat, a hot-air balloon field, a cave and more. The church reopened in July after 16 months without in-person services.
The church began in 2000 under the Rev. Jamal Bryant, a charismatic preacher who grew the congregation from dozens to thousands. In 2018, Bryant departed for an Atlanta-area church, opening the door for Barnes, previously a pastor at Elevation Chapel in Owings Mills. On Empowerment’s website, Barnes is cast as an entrepreneur, who serves as president and CEO of Gathership Inc. He’s also published a book, “The Growth Principle: How Ordinary People do Extraordinary Things.”
A 9:30 a.m. Sunday service proceeded as normal, led by Ann Lightner-Fuller, a retired pastor from Towson’s Mount Calvary AME Church.
For some parishioners, she was a familiar face, given that she served on an interim basis before Barnes was hired.
“Our church actually loves her. We were sad to see her go,” said Tina Crisp, a parishioner from Randallstown. “We were grateful to have her then, and we are grateful to have her now.”
During the service, there was little talk of what precisely went wrong during Barnes’ tenure.
“Of course we will miss Rev. Barnes,” Crisp said. “We don’t know all of what happened. There’s a lot of chattering going on. Until our bishop tells us what’s what, we can’t make a decision one way or the other on if something good or something bad happened. So, it’s one day at a time.”
Lightner-Fuller dubbed the church’s transition “a day of new beginnings.”
“People of Empowerment: You’ve been through so much these last couple of years and, based on how you are feeling right about here, giving up on the church might just appear to be a good option,” she said. “Hold it.”
As the service drew to a close, AME Bishop James Levert Davis, who serves Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Virginia and parts of North Carolina, spoke to the crowd.
He said he had been “inundated” with calls last week from parishioners wondering who would preach on Sunday and beyond, and he urged congregants to be patient while the church recovers.
“I want you to know that I believe there’s healing taking place in a place called Empowerment Church,” Levert Davis said. “Be not discouraged. Be not dismayed.”
Levert Davis, who didn’t explain the reasons for Barnes’ removal to the congregation, said he prepared a formal statement to share in the coming days.
Kyle Bridges Sr., a church member from Owings Mills, said he followed Barnes to the Empowerment Temple and was surprised to see him go. He said he was unsure what led to Barnes’ ouster and may try to follow him if he takes the helm at another local church.
“He’s been an inspiration to us — me and my wife — and … I’m still trying to figure out what’s going on,” Bridges said. “Until I get some news, you never know.”