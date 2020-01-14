The Baltimore Fire Department was unable to determine the cause of the fire that tore through the Edmondson Village Shopping Center in West Baltimore in November, a city councilman said.
The Fire Department’s inability to find the fire’s cause was “likely due to the severe nature of the fire and the length of time it was burning,” Baltimore City Councilman Kristerfer Burnett said in an update he posted to Instagram late Monday afternoon. The three-alarm blaze blew out store windows, ripped off much of the roof and took firefighters 10 hours to bring under control.
Of the 10 businesses damaged by the blaze, four have requested to be relocated within the shopping center, Burnett said.
The months-long investigation of the fire’s cause delayed the demolition of the damaged portion of the shopping center, Burnett said. Some demolition work is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, but a timeline for full demolition and reconstruction of the damaged shops has not been set, he said.
Now that the city’s investigation has concluded, the property owner’s insurance company will investigate further, Burnett said.
The property owner, Ira Miller, of Miller Investments, could not be reached for comment. Burnett could not immediately be reached for additional comment Tuesday.
A Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The shopping center, known as “The Village,” provides food and other shops to many senior citizens and others in the surrounding neighborhoods. It once housed a bowling alley, the Dugout Restaurant and a Hess Shoe store with live monkeys on display. In recent years, the aging strip mall center has struggled to keep up with its competitors but still has a variety of stores.
The Nov. 22 fire was at least the fourth to hit the center. Crews extinguished a four-alarm fire in 2008, another fire in the 1980s and one in 1968.
Baltimore Sun reporter McKenna Oxenden contributed to this article.