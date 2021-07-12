Man dies in Edmondson Village home fire early Monday morning

One man is dead after a home fire in Baltimore City’s Edmondson Village neighborhood early this morning, fire officials said.
Just before 3 a.m. Monday, the Baltimore City Fire Department arrived on the scene. Fire was showing from the roof of the two-story townhome, said Blair Adams, spokeswoman for the department.
After about 30 minutes, firefighters extinguished the blaze, and located the man’s body on the home’s first floor. No other individuals were located in the home, Adams said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to a tweet from the fire department, and the medical examiner’s office will investigate the man’s cause of death.