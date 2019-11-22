A fire spread through 10 businesses in West Baltimore’s Edmondson Village Shopping Center and caused the roof to partially collapse Friday morning, officials said. Baltimore fire crews are battling a three-alarm fire at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center on Friday morning, where the roof has partially collapsed, the fire department said.
No one was injured in the three-alarm blaze, the Baltimore Fire Department said. Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. was attempting to turn off a gas line at the scene just before 7 a.m.
Firefighters battled the blaze for over five hours, and were still on the scene just before 7 a.m.
Baltimore Police said roads have been closed along Edmondson Avenue, between the 4200 and 4700 block. Four nearby schools — Edmondson Westside High School, Thomas Jefferson Elementary/Middle School, Wildwood Elementary/Middle School and Baltimore International Academy West — were closed Friday because of low water pressure and road closures.
This article will be updated.